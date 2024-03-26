Tamlin Magee joins Raconteur
Raconteur has appointed Tamlin Magee as senior writer, covering technology.
Tamlin joined on 25 March and was previously a freelance journalist writing about technology, culture, and the internet. He formerly served as online editor at Computerworld (UK).
