Senior content strategist Tamlin Magee goes freelance

Tamlin Magee has left his role as senior content strategist for IDG UK, where he ran campaigns end-to-end for brands like Adobe, Splunk, Red Hat, Oracle and Huawei, to go freelance.

He is a London-based journalist who has written for a wide variety of publications including The Guardian, Forbes, Vice, Raconteur, and Wired.

His areas of interest include technology (in particular: open source, strategy, security), culture, and the internet, and is available for commissions including commercial work.

He can be contacted via email at tamlinmagee@protonmail.com.