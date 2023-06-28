 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Mirror US editorial announcements for the launch in July

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mirror US, a US-focused version of the Mirror Online, is set to launch in July.

Alex Wellman is the editor, with Joshua Taylor and Zoe Forsey and as joint deputy editors. Chloe Stewart has been confirmed as showbiz editor, with Tom Bristow as sport editor and Rosaleen Fenton as news editor.

They will be covering everything from news to sport to showbiz, and are keen to hear from PR professionals with offers of exclusive stories that will make an impact when they launch. They are particularly looking for strong real life and human interest stories.

