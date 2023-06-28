Mirror US editorial announcements for the launch in July
Mirror US, a US-focused version of the Mirror Online, is set to launch in July.
Alex Wellman is the editor, with Joshua Taylor and Zoe Forsey and as joint deputy editors. Chloe Stewart has been confirmed as showbiz editor, with Tom Bristow as sport editor and Rosaleen Fenton as news editor.
They will be covering everything from news to sport to showbiz, and are keen to hear from PR professionals with offers of exclusive stories that will make an impact when they launch. They are particularly looking for strong real life and human interest stories.
