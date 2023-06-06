Saffron Otter promoted to Assistant Online Features Editor for the Mirror Online
Mirror Online has appointed Saffron Otter as assistant online features editor, to focus on running the online features team each Friday. She is interested in real life stories, case studies for topical news events, and expert commentary. Saffron previously served as features writer at the title.
