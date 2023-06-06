 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Saffron Otter promoted to Assistant Online Features Editor for the Mirror Online

Mirror Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Mirror Online has appointed Saffron Otter as assistant online features editor, to focus on running the online features team each Friday. She is interested in real life stories, case studies for topical news events, and expert commentary. Saffron previously served as features writer at the title.

Mirror Online Saffron Otter

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Saffron Otter
  • Mirror Online
    214 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login