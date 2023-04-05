Freelance update: Matthew Capon
Mirror Online senior video journalist Matthew Capon has left the title to go freelance.
Matthew will be reporting news from London including protests and public demonstrations, as well as creating video stories that involve travel, technology, and lifestyle.
Additionally, he will be working closely with City University’s Journalism department and assist with their social video teaching for MA students.
