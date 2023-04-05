 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Matthew Capon

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Mirror Online senior video journalist Matthew Capon has left the title to go freelance.

Matthew will be reporting news from London including protests and public demonstrations, as well as creating video stories that involve travel, technology, and lifestyle.

Additionally, he will be working closely with City University’s Journalism department and assist with their social video teaching for MA students.

