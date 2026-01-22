 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Andrea Thomas selected as editor of POLITICO’s Pro Health Newsletter

By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
POLITICO has named Andrea Thomas as editor of the Pro Health Newsletter. The daily newsletter is set to launch in March 2026 and will provide detailed news and analysis of the healthcare industry.

Andrea previously served as team leader (Politics Team) at the Dow Jones Newswires and will oversee the newsletter’s content from Berlin.

