Andrea Thomas selected as editor of POLITICO’s Pro Health Newsletter
POLITICO has named Andrea Thomas as editor of the Pro Health Newsletter. The daily newsletter is set to launch in March 2026 and will provide detailed news and analysis of the healthcare industry.
Andrea previously served as team leader (Politics Team) at the Dow Jones Newswires and will oversee the newsletter’s content from Berlin.
