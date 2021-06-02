 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Changes to the team at S&P Global Market Intelligence

By Andrew Strutt
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
S&P global market intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence has announced several appointments:

Jon Buck has moved internally within the newsroom and been appointed managing editor to lead the news editing desk. He is based in London and will continue to lead coverage of credit & markets. Jon previously managed the Consumer team.

Sam Clark has joined as a reporter responsible for coverage of the European technology, media and telecoms sectors. He previously held the position of news editor at Global Data Review. Sam can be found tweeting @sgclark92.

Ellen White has joined as a copy editor in its London newsroom. Ellen most recently worked as a journals manager at publishing company T&T Productions.

Darragh Riordan has moved internally within the newsroom to join the Europe, Middle East and Africa financials news team as an industry editor. He can found on Twitter @Darragh_Riordan.

Cathal McElroy has moved internally within the newsroom to join the Europe, Middle East and Africa financials news team as a reporter focused on the French and Spanish banking markets. He can be found on Twitter @Cathal_McElroy.

Tags:
Cathal McElroy Darragh Riordan Ellen White Global Data Review Jon Buck S&P Global Market Intelligence Sam Clark