 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Yannic Rack starts as breaking news editor at Factal

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Factal

Factal has appointed Yannic Rack as breaking news editor on a part-time basis. He will focus on working as part of a team of editors for Factal, sourcing and verifying emerging news in real time for a global audience of companies, NGOs and newsrooms.

Yannic joined on 27 September from his renewable energy reporter role at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Also working as a freelance journalist, he is interested in climate change, environmental issues, business and finance, but is looking to broaden coverage to other areas. For freelance requests Yannic can be contacted via yannic.rack@gmail.com.

Tags:
Factal freelance journalists S&P Global Market Intelligence Yannic Rack