S&P Global Market Intelligence London newsroom appointments

S&P Global Market Intelligence has confirmed the following appointments:

Neil Denslow has joined S&P Global Market Intelligence as a senior editor based in London. Neil previously worked in news and research at Bloomberg, where he served as a corporate credit editor in Europe and ran the Asia transport team in Hong Kong. He can be reached via email and on LinkedIn.

David Cox has moved internally to take on day-to-day management of the London-based editorial team for S&P Market Intelligence’s Leveraged Commentary & Data, which reports on and analyses the leveraged loan, high yield bond and CLO markets in Europe. He can be reached via email.

Thomas Beeton has joined Leveraged Commentary & Data as a reporter responsible for coverage of the European high yield bond market. He previously held the position of European reporter at Bond Radar. Tom can be reached at via email and found on LinkedIn.