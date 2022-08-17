Mason Boycott-Owen joins The Yorkshire Post
The Yorkshire Post has appointed Mason Boycott-Owen as Westminster correspondent. Mason was previously a news reporter at The Telegraph, working on the lobby team. He can be found tweeting @Masonboyowen.
