 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Pravina Rudra joins the i paper

i paper logo
By Oswin Knuckles
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has hired Pravina Rudra to commission and write columns on its opinion desk. Pravina was previously comment editor and a columnist at the New Statesman, and tweets @Pravina_R.

New Statesman. The i Paper Pravina Rudra

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Pravina Rudra
  • New Statesman
    43 contacts
  • The i paper
    161 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login