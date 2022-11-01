Jade Burke moves to Drapers from Reward Strategy
Metropolis Group has appointed Jade Burke as digital editor at Drapers, where she covers fashion retail and retail clothing industry. Prior to this, she was a deputy editor at Reward Strategy.
