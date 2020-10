Drapers’ news editor Beth Gault has left her role and is now working freelance. Beth has also previously served as deputy news editor at Pulse and food and drink reporter at The Grocer and has been published in the New Statesman, The Times, Woman’s Own, Essentials, GoodToKnow, The Pharmacist and Chemist+Druggist. She can be found tweeting @BethHopeGault.