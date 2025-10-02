 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Freelance update: Melanie Kaidan

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc senior lifestyle reporter Melanie Kaidan has left the publisher after six years to go freelance. Melanie is open for media consulting and writing/editing in her areas of expertise of travel, food, beauty, style and luxury. She will not be focusing on news/data stories for the time being, but welcomes all other types of exclusive content, trips and reviews etc.

Melanie can be contacted via kaidanmelanie@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist Melanie Kaidan

