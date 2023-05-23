Maia Snow joins Express.co.uk from MyLondon
Express.co.uk has appointed Maia Snow as world news editor. Maia will be responsible for managing a team of reporters covering international news, ranging from politics and human interest features, to more quirky stories. She would like to hear about any exclusives and new lines.
Maia joins from her content editor role at MyLondon, and has also previously served as senior digital reporter at the Leicester Mercury.
