News / National and Regional Press

Maia Snow joins Express.co.uk from MyLondon

Daily Express Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Express.co.uk has appointed Maia Snow as world news editor. Maia will be responsible for managing a team of reporters covering international news, ranging from politics and human interest features, to more quirky stories. She would like to hear about any exclusives and new lines.

Maia joins from her content editor role at MyLondon, and has also previously served as senior digital reporter at the Leicester Mercury.

 

Express.co.uk Leicester Mercury Maia Snow MyLondon

