 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Deanne Blaylock confirmed incoming editor of MyLondon

MyLondon
By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach Plc has appointed Deanne Blaylock as editor of MyLondon.

Deanne is joining in January from her South East senior editor role at Reach Plc, where she was editor of BedfordshireLive, BerkshireLive, BuckinghamshireLive, HampshireLive, HertsLive, NorfolkLive, NorthantsLive, OxfordshireLive, SuffolkLive and SussexLive local news websites. Deanne can be found on LinkedIn.

Deanne Blaylock MyLondon Reach plc

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Deanne Blaylock
  • MyLondon
    32 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login