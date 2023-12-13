Deanne Blaylock confirmed incoming editor of MyLondon
Reach Plc has appointed Deanne Blaylock as editor of MyLondon.
Deanne is joining in January from her South East senior editor role at Reach Plc, where she was editor of BedfordshireLive, BerkshireLive, BuckinghamshireLive, HampshireLive, HertsLive, NorfolkLive, NorthantsLive, OxfordshireLive, SuffolkLive and SussexLive local news websites. Deanne can be found on LinkedIn.
