 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ben Lynch joins MyLondon from LondonWorld

MyLondon
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

MyLondon has appointed Ben Lynch as LDR reporter. Ben, previously a reporter at LondonWorld, will be covering the central and west patch of Hammersmith and Fulham, City of London, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @benlynch07.

Ben Lynch MyLondon

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Lynch
  • LondonWorld
    7 contacts
  • MyLondon
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login