Ben Lynch joins MyLondon from LondonWorld
MyLondon has appointed Ben Lynch as LDR reporter. Ben, previously a reporter at LondonWorld, will be covering the central and west patch of Hammersmith and Fulham, City of London, Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @benlynch07.
Recent news related to LondonWorld or MyLondon
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Lynch
-
LondonWorld
7 contacts
-
MyLondon
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story