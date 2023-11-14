 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Chris Johnston at Business Insider

Business Insider
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Business Insider has appointed Chris Johnston as senior editor on weekdays. Previously weekend business editor, Chris will be commissioning and editing stories from staff across the UK newsroom to publish on weekends, as well as weekday content. Chris joined Business Insider last year and prior to this worked as digital business editor at The Telegraph. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @cajuk.

