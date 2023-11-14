Role change for Chris Johnston at Business Insider
Business Insider has appointed Chris Johnston as senior editor on weekdays. Previously weekend business editor, Chris will be commissioning and editing stories from staff across the UK newsroom to publish on weekends, as well as weekday content. Chris joined Business Insider last year and prior to this worked as digital business editor at The Telegraph. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @cajuk.
