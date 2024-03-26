Alex Wood Morton named executive editor, Europe at Fortune
Fortune has appointed Alex Wood Morton as executive editor, Europe.
Alex joined in February and will be overseeing the publication’s expansion in Europe. He previously worked as managing director for EMEA at Forbes.
Alex is based in London and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @alexwoodmorton.
