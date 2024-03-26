 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Alex Wood Morton named executive editor, Europe at Fortune

Fortune
By Martina Losi
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fortune has appointed Alex Wood Morton as executive editor, Europe.

Alex joined in February and will be overseeing the publication’s expansion in Europe. He previously worked as managing director for EMEA at Forbes.

Alex is based in London and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @alexwoodmorton.

Alex Wood Morton Forbes Fortune (Europe)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Wood Morton
  • Forbes - London Bureau
    4 contacts
  • Fortune (Europe)
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login