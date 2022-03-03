New position for Massimo Marioni at Fortune Magazine
Fortune magazine has appointed Massimo Marioni as Europe news editor. He will focus on heading up Fortune’s European bureau, commissioning and editing news and analysis on business, tech, finance, health and wealth.
Massimo joins from his senior producer, EMEA role at CNN International, and has also previously served as deputy website editor for The Sun.
