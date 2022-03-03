 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New position for Massimo Marioni at Fortune Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
Fortune magazine has appointed Massimo Marioni as Europe news editor. He will focus on heading up Fortune’s European bureau, commissioning and editing news and analysis on business, tech, finance, health and wealth.

Massimo joins from his senior producer, EMEA role at CNN International, and has also previously served as deputy website editor for The Sun.

