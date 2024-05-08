 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Ellie Smitherman named senior consumer reporter at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
7 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted Ellie Smitherman to the position of senior consumer reporter at The Sun, where she covers personal finance, retirement and pensions, retail and the cost of living. Prior to this, Ellie was a consumer reporter at the publication.

Ellie Smitherman News UK The Sun

