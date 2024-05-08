Ellie Smitherman named senior consumer reporter at The Sun
News UK has promoted Ellie Smitherman to the position of senior consumer reporter at The Sun, where she covers personal finance, retirement and pensions, retail and the cost of living. Prior to this, Ellie was a consumer reporter at the publication.
