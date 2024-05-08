 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for James Flanders at The Sun

The Sun
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 mins ago
The Sun has appointed James Flanders as chief consumer reporter to focus on writing for the money section on The Sun’s website and in print. His interests include reporting on state welfare and support off the back of a rise in the cost of living, with a special interest in the energy crisis.

James previously served as Consumer Reporter on the News UK national press title.

