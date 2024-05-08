Promotion for James Flanders at The Sun
The Sun has appointed James Flanders as chief consumer reporter to focus on writing for the money section on The Sun’s website and in print. His interests include reporting on state welfare and support off the back of a rise in the cost of living, with a special interest in the energy crisis.
James previously served as Consumer Reporter on the News UK national press title.
