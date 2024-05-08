Laura Purkess promoted at The Sun
News UK has promoted Laura Purkess to the position of a consumer features editor & consumer champion at The Sun, where she manages personal finance features, investigations and real life money stories for the website and newspaper. She also writes The Sun‘s weekly consumer champion column in the newspaper.
Prior to this, Laura was a consumer champion & senior consumer reporter at the publication.
