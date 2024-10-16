 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Promotion for Orianna Rosa Royle at Fortune

Fortune
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Orianna Rosa Royle has been promoted from success reporter to success associate editor at business, tech, and finance magazine Fortune.

In her new role, Orianna will spearhead Fortune’s Success vertical which helps young aspirational professionals navigate the ever-changing world of work. She will continue to dig into career trends and interview CEOs and founders from all corners of the business world, to arm readers with the tools and inspiration to thrive.

Fortune Orianna-Rosa Royle

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Orianna Rosa Royle
  • Fortune (Europe)
    9 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login