Promotion for Orianna Rosa Royle at Fortune
Orianna Rosa Royle has been promoted from success reporter to success associate editor at business, tech, and finance magazine Fortune.
In her new role, Orianna will spearhead Fortune’s Success vertical which helps young aspirational professionals navigate the ever-changing world of work. She will continue to dig into career trends and interview CEOs and founders from all corners of the business world, to arm readers with the tools and inspiration to thrive.
