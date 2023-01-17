 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Orianna-Rosa Royle joins Fortune

Fortune
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Fortune has appointed Orianna-Rosa Royle as a business reporter. She will be covering business and leadership news and analysis.

Orianna-Rosa joins from her senior reporter role at Management Today, and has also previously served as news reporter & social media editor for Campaign magazine.

 

Campaign Magazine Fortune Management Today Orianna-Rosa Royle

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Orianna-Rosa Royle
  • Campaign
    12 contacts
  • Fortune (Europe)
    8 contacts
  • Management Today
    4 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login