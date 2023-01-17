Orianna-Rosa Royle joins Fortune
Fortune has appointed Orianna-Rosa Royle as a business reporter. She will be covering business and leadership news and analysis.
Orianna-Rosa joins from her senior reporter role at Management Today, and has also previously served as news reporter & social media editor for Campaign magazine.
