Campaign stops quarterly print edition
Campaign will cease publishing its quarterly UK print edition in Autumn 2023. As a result, Campaign will increase investment in digital journalism and data-led products, including a major website redesign in early 2024. Following on from the final print edition, Campaign will continue to produce its flagship editorial features in digital form, including School Reports, Power 100 and The Lists, while expanding the programme of online content for its two subscription tiers, The Information and The Knowledge.
