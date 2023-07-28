 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Campaign stops quarterly print edition

Campaign
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Campaign will cease publishing its quarterly UK print edition in Autumn 2023. As a result, Campaign will increase investment in digital journalism and data-led products, including a major website redesign in early 2024. Following on from the final print edition, Campaign will continue to produce its flagship editorial features in digital form, including School Reports, Power 100 and The Lists, while expanding the programme of online content for its two subscription tiers, The Information and The Knowledge.

Campaign

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Campaign
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login