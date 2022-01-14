Freelance update: Katherine Dunn

Katherine Dunn is a freelance journalist, covering all kinds of energy, including alternative/renewable energy, and the climate change, with her focus on tracing how climate change and the energy transition are reshaping some of the world’s largest companies and economies. She is based in London, UK, and is open for commissions.

Katherine currently helps run the Oxford Climate Journalism Network, within the Reuters Institute at Oxford University. Previously, she was an editor at Fortune Magazine in London, and a reporter at the Wall Street Journal and Maclean’s.