 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Freelance update: Katherine Dunn

By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Katherine Dunn is a freelance journalist, covering all kinds of energy, including alternative/renewable energy, and the climate change, with her focus on tracing how climate change and the energy transition are reshaping some of the world’s largest companies and economies. She is based in London, UK, and is open for commissions.
Katherine currently helps run the Oxford Climate Journalism Network, within the Reuters Institute at Oxford University. Previously, she was an editor at Fortune Magazine in London, and a reporter at the Wall Street Journal and Maclean’s.

climate change energy Fortune freelance journalists The Wall Street Journal

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Katherine Dunn
  • Fortune (Europe)
    6 contacts
  • Fortune (Europe) (Online)
    5 contacts
  • Freelance Journalists
    9146 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login