 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Isabel Togoh named deputy editor, news at Forbes

Forbes
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Forbes has appointed Isabel Togoh as deputy editor, news. She will be working with the breaking news team, covering Europe and the U.S. from London. Isabel was previously associate news editor at the title and has also held reporting roles at PA and HuffPost.

Forbes Isabel Togoh

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Isabel Togoh
  • Forbes - London Bureau
    4 contacts
  • Forbes.com (UK)
    33 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login