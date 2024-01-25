Isabel Togoh named deputy editor, news at Forbes
Forbes has appointed Isabel Togoh as deputy editor, news. She will be working with the breaking news team, covering Europe and the U.S. from London. Isabel was previously associate news editor at the title and has also held reporting roles at PA and HuffPost.
Recent news related to Forbes - London Bureau or Forbes.com (UK)
Recent news related to Isabel Togoh
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Isabel Togoh
-
Forbes - London Bureau
4 contacts
-
Forbes.com (UK)
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story