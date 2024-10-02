Forbes.com appoints Laia Farran Graves as Editorial Contributor
Freelancer Laia Farran Graves has been appointed as an editorial contributor at Forbes.com (UK) where she will be specialising in luxury fashion and beauty.
Laia will continue her work as a freelance writer alongside her contributor role at Forbes.com (UK).
Recent news related to Forbes.com (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laia Farran Graves
-
Forbes.com (UK)
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story