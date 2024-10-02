 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Forbes.com appoints Laia Farran Graves as Editorial Contributor

By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
Freelancer Laia Farran Graves has been appointed as an editorial contributor at Forbes.com (UK) where she will be specialising in luxury fashion and beauty.

Laia will continue her work as a freelance writer alongside her contributor role at Forbes.com (UK).

