Role change for Lara O’Reilly at the Business Insider

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 mins ago
Business Insider has appointed Lara O’Reilly as senior correspondent to focus on producing original scoops, investigations, and analysis on the intersection of media, advertising, technology, and business.

Lara previously served as media and advertising editor on the Business Insider Europe Ltd. website.

