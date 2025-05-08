 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Spriha Srivastava joins CNBC from Business Insider

CNBC
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
CNBC has appointed Spriha Srivastava as vice president and executive editor of digital for International. Spriha will be responsible for leading the digital team across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

She oversees the editorial direction of all digital content for CNBC International, reporting to CNBC International President Deep Bagchee. She is based in London and is part of Deep’s senior leadership team.

Spriha joined from May 2025 from her London bureau chief and international executive editor role at Business Insider.

