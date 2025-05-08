Spriha Srivastava joins CNBC from Business Insider

CNBC has appointed Spriha Srivastava as vice president and executive editor of digital for International. Spriha will be responsible for leading the digital team across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

She oversees the editorial direction of all digital content for CNBC International, reporting to CNBC International President Deep Bagchee. She is based in London and is part of Deep’s senior leadership team.

Spriha joined from May 2025 from her London bureau chief and international executive editor role at Business Insider.