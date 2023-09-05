Sam Tabahriti joins Law360
Law360 has appointed Sam Tabahriti as a reporter, covering legal and financial news. He is looking to build contacts with lawyers across the country as well as PRs who specialise in these areas.
Sam joins from his freelance reporter role at Sustainable Growth Voice, and has also previously served as junior business reporter for Business Insider.
Recent news related to Law360
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sam Tabahriti
-
Law360
22 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story