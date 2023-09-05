 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sam Tabahriti joins Law360

Law360
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Law360 has appointed Sam Tabahriti as a reporter, covering legal and financial news. He is looking to build contacts with lawyers across the country as well as PRs who specialise in these areas.

Sam joins from his freelance reporter role at Sustainable Growth Voice, and has also previously served as junior business reporter for Business Insider.

