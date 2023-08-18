Hilary Russ re-joins Law360
Portfolio Media has appointed Hilary Russ as editor at large at Law360, where she edits and writes about corporate bankruptcies for Law360’s Bankruptcy Authority. Prior to this, she was a journalist at Reuters, covering fast food and the restaurant industry. Hilary is based in New York City.
