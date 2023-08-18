 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hilary Russ re-joins Law360

By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 hour ago
Portfolio Media has appointed Hilary Russ as editor at large at Law360, where she edits and writes about corporate bankruptcies for Law360’s Bankruptcy Authority. Prior to this, she was a journalist at Reuters, covering fast food and the restaurant industry. Hilary is based in New York City.

