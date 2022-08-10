Clark Mindock joins Reuters as a Reporter
Reuters has appointed Clark Mindock as reporter. He will be focusing on environmental, energy and climate law, covering litigation, regulations, and legislation.
Clark joined on 8 August from his news reporter role at Law360, and has also previously served as US reporter at The Independent.
