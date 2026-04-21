Georgi Kantchev takes on new role at The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Georgi Kantchev as Middle East correspondent.
Georgi will be covering the intersection of geopolitics, economics and energy in the region and beyond. He was previously a foreign correspondent at the WSJ and can be found on X @georgikantchev.
Recent news related to The Wall Street Journal (London Bureau)
Recent news related to Georgi Kantchev
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Georgi Kantchev
-
The Wall Street Journal (London Bureau)
27 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story