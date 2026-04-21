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News / National and Regional Press

Georgi Kantchev takes on new role at The Wall Street Journal

Wall-Street-Journal
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Wall Street Journal has appointed Georgi Kantchev as Middle East correspondent.

Georgi will be covering the intersection of geopolitics, economics and energy in the region and beyond. He was previously a foreign correspondent at the WSJ and can be found on X @georgikantchev.

Georgi Kantchev The Wall Street Journal

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