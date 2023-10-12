Dana Cimilluca promoted to Wall Street bureau chief at WSJ
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Dana Cimilluca as Wall Street bureau chief. Dana was previously deals editor at the publication and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @danacimilluca.
