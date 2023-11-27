Gary Mitchell confirmed as senior publishing editor at The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal (UK) has appointed Gary Mitchell as senior publishing editor.
Gary joins on 4 December and was previously senior sub-editor at The Times and The Sunday Times. He also previously served as weekend digital editor at The Times and as assistant editor at Sky News. Gary can be found on LinkedIn.
