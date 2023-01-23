 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ben Taylor appointed editor of The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Times has named Ben Taylor as editor. He will replace Emma Tucker who moves to The Wall Street Journal. Ben joined The Sunday Times as deputy editor in 2020, ending a 22-year stint at the Daily Mail where he finished up as the paper’s executive editor.

Meanwhile, Krissi Murison, currently editor of The Sunday Times Magazine, has been named as deputy editor of the newspaper.

Ben Taylor Emma Tucker Krissi Murison The Sunday Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Krissi Murison
  • Ben Taylor
  • Emma Tucker
  • The Sunday Times
    203 contacts
  • The Wall Street Journal (UK)
    127 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login