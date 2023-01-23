Ben Taylor appointed editor of The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has named Ben Taylor as editor. He will replace Emma Tucker who moves to The Wall Street Journal. Ben joined The Sunday Times as deputy editor in 2020, ending a 22-year stint at the Daily Mail where he finished up as the paper’s executive editor.
Meanwhile, Krissi Murison, currently editor of The Sunday Times Magazine, has been named as deputy editor of the newspaper.
