 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Kieran McDaid starts as editor of The Sunday Times (Ireland)

The Sunday Times Ireland
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Times (Ireland) has appointed Kieran McDaid as editor.

Kieran joins from his role as editor of The Irish Sun. He will work alongside The Sunday Times‘ editor Ben Taylor and The Times‘ editor Tony Gallagher, editing the Irish edition of The Sunday Times and leading its Dublin-based team. Kieran has over 20 years of experience as a journalist across daily and Sunday national newspapers, newswires and regional press.

Kieran McDaid The Irish Sun The Sunday Times (Ireland)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Taylor
  • Kieran McDaid
  • Tony Gallagher
  • The Irish Sun
    42 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    210 contacts
  • The Sunday Times (Ireland)
    33 contacts
  • The Times
    401 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login