Kieran McDaid starts as editor of The Sunday Times (Ireland)
The Sunday Times (Ireland) has appointed Kieran McDaid as editor.
Kieran joins from his role as editor of The Irish Sun. He will work alongside The Sunday Times‘ editor Ben Taylor and The Times‘ editor Tony Gallagher, editing the Irish edition of The Sunday Times and leading its Dublin-based team. Kieran has over 20 years of experience as a journalist across daily and Sunday national newspapers, newswires and regional press.
