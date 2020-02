The Sun’s Tony Gallagher will serve his last day as editor-in-chief on 7 February. Tony will join The Times as deputy editor on 10 February. Victoria Newton will replace Tony at The Sun on 10 February. She has previously worked as editor of The Sun on Sunday.

The Sun has also appointed Keith Poole as deputy editor-in-chief. Keith starts this role on 10 February, and has previously served as digital editor at the paper.