News / National and Regional Press

Tony Gallagher replaces John Witherow as editor of The Times

The Times
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times has appointed Tony Gallagher as editor, starting with immediate effect. Tony has served as deputy editor since 2020 and has also previously worked as editor of The Daily Telegraph between 2009 and 2014 and editor-in-chief at The Sun between 2015 and 2020. He takes over from John Witherow who stood down on 27 September to become chairman of Times Newspapers Ltd. John served as editor at The Times for nearly a decade.

John Witherow The Times Tony Gallagher

