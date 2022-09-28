Tony Gallagher replaces John Witherow as editor of The Times

The Times has appointed Tony Gallagher as editor, starting with immediate effect. Tony has served as deputy editor since 2020 and has also previously worked as editor of The Daily Telegraph between 2009 and 2014 and editor-in-chief at The Sun between 2015 and 2020. He takes over from John Witherow who stood down on 27 September to become chairman of Times Newspapers Ltd. John served as editor at The Times for nearly a decade.