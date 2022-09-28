Tony Gallagher replaces John Witherow as editor of The Times
The Times has appointed Tony Gallagher as editor, starting with immediate effect. Tony has served as deputy editor since 2020 and has also previously worked as editor of The Daily Telegraph between 2009 and 2014 and editor-in-chief at The Sun between 2015 and 2020. He takes over from John Witherow who stood down on 27 September to become chairman of Times Newspapers Ltd. John served as editor at The Times for nearly a decade.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph, The Sun or The Times
Recent news related to John Witherow or Tony Gallagher
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
John Witherow
-
Tony Gallagher
-
The Daily Telegraph
386 contacts
-
The Sun
272 contacts
-
The Times
380 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story