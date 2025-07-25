Sophia Sleigh named Whitehall Correspondent
News UK has appointed Sophia Sleigh as a Whitehall correspondent, working across both daily print edition of The Sun and The Sun on Sunday. Previously, she was a political correspondent at The Sun on Sunday. Sophia can be reached by email and is based in the Houses of Parliament.
