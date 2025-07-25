 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sophia Sleigh named Whitehall Correspondent

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
News UK has appointed Sophia Sleigh as a Whitehall correspondent, working across both daily print edition of The Sun and The Sun on Sunday. Previously, she was a political correspondent at The Sun on Sunday. Sophia can be reached by email and is based in the Houses of Parliament.

News UK Sophia Sleigh The Sun The Sun on Sunday

