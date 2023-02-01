Emma Tucker starts as editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires
Emma Tucker has started in her role as the editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.
The appointment was announced in December 2022, and Emma will be taking over from Matt Murray, who will take on projects in a senior role at News Corp on March 1st after helping with the transition.
Emma leaves her previous role as editor of The Sunday Times, and can be followed on Twitter @EmmaTuckerST. Matt can be found Tweeting @murraymatt.
Emma is succeeded at The Sunday Times by Ben Taylor, as we reported here last month.
Recent news related to Dow Jones Newswires (UK), The Sunday Times or The Wall Street Journal (UK)
Recent news related to Ben Taylor or Emma Tucker
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Taylor
-
Emma Tucker
-
Dow Jones Newswires (UK)
47 contacts
-
The Sunday Times
203 contacts
-
The Wall Street Journal (UK)
129 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story