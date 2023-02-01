 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Tucker starts as editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires

Wall Street Journal
By Paul Burvill
40 mins ago
Emma Tucker has started in her role as the editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

The appointment was announced in December 2022, and Emma will be taking over from Matt Murray, who will take on projects in a senior role at News Corp on March 1st after helping with the transition.

Emma leaves her previous role as editor of The Sunday Times, and can be followed on Twitter @EmmaTuckerST. Matt can be found Tweeting @murraymatt.

Emma is succeeded at The Sunday Times by Ben Taylor, as we reported here last month.

