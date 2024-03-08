 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Harriet Alexander joins The Times

The Times and The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Harriet Alexander as a senior features reporter, US, for The Times and The Sunday Times. Harriet is based in New York, where she was previously senior online reporter for DailyMail.com, after spending five years as New York correspondent for The Telegraph.

DailyMail.com Harriet Alexander The Sunday Times The Telegraph The Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Harriet Alexander
  • DailyMail.com
    62 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    430 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    213 contacts
  • The Times
    399 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login