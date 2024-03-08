Harriet Alexander joins The Times
News UK has appointed Harriet Alexander as a senior features reporter, US, for The Times and The Sunday Times. Harriet is based in New York, where she was previously senior online reporter for DailyMail.com, after spending five years as New York correspondent for The Telegraph.
