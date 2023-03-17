 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Martin Hemming named Editor of The Sunday Times Magazine

By Seamus Hasson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sunday Times Magazine has appointed Martin Hemming as its new editor. He replaces Krissi Murison, who became deputy editor of The Sunday Times in January.

Another high-profile appointment sees at the paper sees Emily Kent Smith named associate editor. Hemming has been editor of the News Review on The Sunday Times for the past three years. He can be found tweeting at @Martin_Hemming.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • The Sunday Times
    205 contacts
  • The Sunday Times Magazine
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login