Martin Hemming named Editor of The Sunday Times Magazine
The Sunday Times Magazine has appointed Martin Hemming as its new editor. He replaces Krissi Murison, who became deputy editor of The Sunday Times in January.
Another high-profile appointment sees at the paper sees Emily Kent Smith named associate editor. Hemming has been editor of the News Review on The Sunday Times for the past three years. He can be found tweeting at @Martin_Hemming.
