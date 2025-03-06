Editorial changes at The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has promoted Jon Yeomans to business editor, where he will oversees the publications business coverage. He succeeds Jim Armitage, who moves into the role of contributing editor and will be covering features, news and investigations.
