Lizzie Roberts named Deputy News Editor at The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has appointed Lizzie Roberts as deputy news editor. Lizzie was previously news editor at the Scottish edition of the paper and is now based at the News UK London office.
She can be found on X @lizrob92.
