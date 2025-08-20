 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lizzie Roberts named Deputy News Editor at The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
20 hours ago
The Sunday Times has appointed Lizzie Roberts as deputy news editor. Lizzie was previously news editor at the Scottish edition of the paper and is now based at the News UK London office.

She can be found on X @lizrob92.

