The Wall Street Journal hires Jamie Waters
The Wall Street Journal has appointed Jamie Waters to the role of men’s fashion editor for the WSJ Off Duty weekend lifestyle section.
Jamie moves from his previous role as tech columnist at the Financial Times‘ How to Spend It lifestyle supplement.
