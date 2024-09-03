Augustine Hammond joins ELLE UK
Augustine Hammond has been pointed Fashion Features Writer at ELLE UK. Formerly a writer at TANK and Because Magazine, fashion and its many cultural touch points are where Augustine’s interests lie.
After graduating from Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Journalism, Augustine worked at independent arts publication Hole & Corner before assisting the editorial team at the Financial Times’ HTSI.
