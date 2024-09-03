 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Augustine Hammond joins ELLE UK

ELLEuk.com
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Augustine Hammond has been pointed Fashion Features Writer at ELLE UK. Formerly a writer at TANK and Because Magazine, fashion and its many cultural touch points are where Augustine’s interests lie.

After graduating from Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Journalism, Augustine worked at independent arts publication Hole & Corner before assisting the editorial team at the Financial TimesHTSI.

Augustine Hammond Because Magazine ELLE UK HTSI Tank

