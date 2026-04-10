Promotion for Sara Semic at HTSI
Sara Semic has been promoted to commissioning editor at HTSI.
She will lead HTSI’s jewellery coverage across print and digital, while continuing to contribute to its broader fashion and style features. Sara was previously junior fashion features editor.
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