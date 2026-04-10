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News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Sara Semic at HTSI

How to Spend It
By Andrew Strutt
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sara Semic has been promoted to commissioning editor at HTSI.

She will lead HTSI’s jewellery coverage across print and digital, while continuing to contribute to its broader fashion and style features. Sara was previously junior fashion features editor.

HTSI Sara Semic

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